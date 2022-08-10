Kanye West, Steve Lacy and Lil Uzi Vert Get Cryptic, Matchy-Matchy Tattoos

Nothing says friendship like matching tattoos. Which is why fans were “awww”-ing all over the place on Tuesday (Aug. 9) when Steve Lacy revealed that he, Kanye West (who now goes by just Ye) and Lil Uzi Vert recently went under the needle to get the same phrase inked onto the inside of their left biceps.

What was the super-important message so vital that they all felt the need to make it a permanent part of their body art collection? “We here forever technically.” What does that even mean? Nobody seems quite sure, but in the snap all three men proudly stand side-by-side showing off the phrase permanently imprinted on their arms, with Lacy captioning the pic with the cryptic clause.

Neither West nor Lil Uzi shared the image on their Insta feeds, but fans had plenty of thoughts in the comments on Lacy’s post, which ranged from “thats hot” and “this is wild” to “i’m finna frame this,” “wow jealous,” “Matching tat is nuts” and “this wins picture of the year.”

Though the trio have not, technically, announced a collaboration outside of their tattoo team-up, fans were asking for it, commenting, “we need a song of them together” and “I speak for everyone when I say we need a song from them.”

All three MCs have made news lately, with Lacy dropping his acclaimed Gemini Rights album last month and Lil Uzi updating their Instagram profile to include their preferred pronouns as “they/them.” West grabbed headlines earlier this week for his latest provocation against ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, actor/comedian Pete Davidson. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West used his preferred taunting nickname for the ex-SNL star as part of a fake New York Times headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” in the wake of Pete’s split from Kim after 9 months.

Check out Lacy’s post below.