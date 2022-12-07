Kanye West Shares First Song Since Antisemitic Interviews & Social Posts

Kanye West has had a lot to say over the past few months, facing backlash over his antisemitic interviews and social media posts since early October, but the one place he hasn’t been sounding off is in song.

That changed Wednesday (Dec. 7) when Ye posted a new song titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” which samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same name, to his Instagram and also shared it with Alex Jones to play on his far-right talk show InfoWars.

The lyrics address much of the last two months’ controversy, including his strained relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his now-banned Twitter account.

“Tweeted deathcon, now we past three,” he repeats to end the song, referencing the antisemitic tweet that first got him banned on the now-Elon Musk-run Twitter.

After causing ire with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in early October at Paris Fashion Week, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Oct. 16. This kicked off a string of hate-speech-filled interviews that alienated his many business partners (Adidas, Gap, CAA and more dropped him) and fans alike (the r/Kanye subreddit account has begun sharing educational literature about the Holocaust and posts about his sometime rival Taylor Swift instead of Ye news). The interviews reached an even more disturbing level last week when West appeared on Jones’ InfoWars and said “I see good things about Hitler,” among other harmful statements.

On the music front, West’s most recent album, Donda 2, was released in February. He’s also featured on a few tracks from other artists, including Cardi B’s “Hot Sh–,” also featuring Lil Durk, from July.

See the lyrics (as posted on West’s Instagram) below:

Waking up to

I can’t do this anymore text

And The Bible said

I can’t have anymore sex

Till marriage

And no drip till Paris

And the meek shall flurish

So where is my aris

You wouldn’t understand

How thin this air is

friends just staring

And everyone’s a Karen

When they claim they care and

Wasn’t given a fair hand

Getting calls from parents

God calls for prayer rants

Temptation at a mere glance

I forgot what fear is

I forgot what fear is

I forgot what fear is

Other than the fear off almighty yashua

Who knew ya

Before you knew who you was

Wear a Donda tee

For you respond to me

You know honostly

Yall all honor me

I know it’s cause the headlines

Why she wanna leave

You know I follow God

So you should follow me

I ain’t never rock with none of y’all no way

And I’m pulling up in that white OJ

And the watch filled up with Oshays

That’s Jackson cause it’s nasty

Tweeted deathcon

Now we past three

Tweeted deathcon

Now we past three