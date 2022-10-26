Kanye West Escorted Out of Skechers Office After Showing Up ‘Uninvited’

Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers office in Manhattan Beach, Calif., after the controversial MC showed up unannounced on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26). The company said in a statement that Ye was escorted out by two executives following his recent antisemitic remarks.

“Kanye West — also referred to as Ye — arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the company said in a statement. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement continued. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Several companies and organizations have also dropped Ye recently over his racist and antisemetic remarks, including Adidas, Gap, Foot Locker and TJ Maxx.

“At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind,” read a statement shared by TJ Maxx with CNN. “We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

Forbes noted that the Chicago native lost his billionaire status when Adidas severed ties with him, dropping his net worth to $400 million — down from $1.5 billion with the Adidas deal.

“We will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites,” a spokesperson for Foot Locker told CNN, adding that the company will remain “a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections.”

Ye’s current fall from grace began Oct. 3 when he featured shirts printed with the phrase “White Lives Matter” during his Paris Fashion Week show. A few days later, he was suspended from Twitter and Instagram for posting anti-Jewish hate speech, which continued in interviews with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, REVOLT’s Drink Champs and more.