Kanye West Attacks Pete Davidson Yet Again in Second ‘Eazy’ Video

Kanye West is continuing his diatribe against Pete Davidson in a second music video for his The Game collaboration, “Eazy.”

The clip, dropped on Wednesday (Mar. 9), shows a claymation figure beating up another figure with Davidson’s blurred-out face and a sweatshirt that reads “Skete,” which is the nickname Ye has been calling him in his Instagram tirades against the Saturday Night Live comedian. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–,” he raps over the scene.

The new “Eazy” video follows the controversial original from earlier this month, in which a claymation Davidson gets kidnapped and buried alive. Ye buries the comedian’s head before plucking roses growing from his skull and delivering them to a truck resembling one he parked by Kim Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day.

After receiving harsh criticism from social media users who said they found the clip bizarre and threatening, the rapper responded. “Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote alongside an image of a house on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Ye has been dissing Davidson for weeks on social media, as the comedian has been dating his ex-wife Kardashian. Among the countless posts was one in which the rapper used the “Skete” nickname encourage his fans to publicly berate the King of Staten Island actor. “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever,” the rapper wrote.

Watch the new “Eazy” video below.