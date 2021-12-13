Kanye West Makes Surprise Rolling Loud California Debut as Future’s Guest With a Fiery Performance

After a thunderous effort Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum for his Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert featuring Drake, Kanye West kept this fiery streak alive when he touched down at the Nos Events Center in San Bernardino for Rolling Loud California Sunday (Dec. 13).

Future, who served as the night’s headliner, brought West out during his set, along with Roddy Ricch. Ricch, whose sophomore album, Live Life Fast album, drops Friday (Dec. 17), kept fans enthralled with his Billboard Hot 100 chart topper “The Box.”

Following Ricch’s surprise arrival, it was West who stole the show when he sauntered onstage to his anthemic classic “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, a charged-up West reveled in the crowd’s excitement as he threw various alley-oops to fans in hopes that they would finish his lyrics.

The fun didn’t stop there, as West then slid through his Donda album and gave fans hearty doses of “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” The crowd reached a feverish pitch when West unleashed his instant party-starter “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” as they recited his lyrics with fervor.

West’s energy was contagious as Future zoomed back onstage, recharged and ready to conquer the final minutes of his performance.

After initially bulldozing his way through his classics such as “Mask Off,” “Real Sisters,” and “Same Damn Time,” Future raced through Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” and “F–k Up Some Commas,” with the latter fueling an impromptu freestyle by West.

For West, Sunday night marked his first official appearance at Rolling Loud. Last July, sources told Billboard that West aimed to have a surprise set at Rolling Loud Miami. Unfortunately, West didn’t show up, but made sure he crashed the festivities last night.

West returned to the performance trail earlier this week when he dominated his headlining set at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. Not only did he dish out classics including “Golddigger,” “All Falls Down,” and “Jesus Walks,” he joined Drake onstage to perform their 2009 track “Forever” to punctuate the historic night.

Check out West’s performance below.