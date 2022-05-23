Kanye West Returns to Instagram, Teases McDonald’s Collaboration

It’s been months since Kanye West was suspended from Instagram, but on Monday (May 23) the rapper and fashion designer returned to the social media platform to tease a new business venture.

Ye shared a photo of his upcoming McDonald’s packaging redesign, which looks like a burger in the shape of a box with the famous golden arches on the top. “Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging,” the caption reads.

There is no information yet as to when the redesign will launch, if it’s a permanent or limited edition change, or if there’s more to the collaboration between Ye and the iconic fast food chain.

The post comes just a few hours after the Grammy winner teased the collab on his Instagram Stories, by referencing a line from his 2005 hit, “Gold Digger.” “Next week it’s the fries,” he wrote beneath a photo of the redesign.

In March, Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after his posts were considered a violation of the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a rep from Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc., which is the parent organization of Instagram) told TMZ.

Leading up to the suspension, Ye posted repeated racial slurs underneath a screenshot of Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s Google page. Half of the page was also dedicated to the numerous shots the rapper took at Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. He wrote that the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom he refers to as “Skete,” “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months” and pleaded with SNL writer Dave Sirus to “please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE” while referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, which Ye had previously posted (and has since deleted) with the caption, “Tramp Stamp. Pete the tramp. Here’s the stamp.”

In the months since then, Ye’s Instagram page was wiped completely empty of any posts.