Kanye West Returns to Stage For ‘Eazy’ Verse During The Game Show in L.A.

Ye made his long-awaited return to the stage on Friday night (July 8) in Los Angeles with a cameo tucked into a headlining show by rapper The Game. The surprise appearance came during the album release show for Game’s release show at Novo for his upcoming 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, where Lil Wayne and Blueface were also in the house to help celebrate.

The appearance was the first time Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has performed live in almost five months and it marked debut live run through “Eazy,” a fiery track the pair dropped in January in which West goes off on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, former SNL star Pete Davidson.

Video of Friday’s performance shows Ye — in keeping with his current custom of appearing in public wearing full a full face mask and matching all-black clothes — rapping along to the pre-recorded track of the original song in which he raps “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” in reference to the Chicago MC’s near-fatal car accident in 2002.

In the footage taken by fans of the cameo, Kanye raps, “There it is, there it was/ Don’t interrupt, just because/ Ain’t no love, shoulder shrug/ Won’t He do it? Yes He does/ Won’t He do it? Yes He does/ Won’t He do it?,” before exchanging some handshakes with Game, who then went on to praise his collaborator.

In fan-posted clips from the show, Game tells the audience, “He ain’t come to perform no songs. He was clear about that. He came for his brother. He told me how he was coming, he told me he was gonna be three minutes late – he said he might show up in the middle of the verse cause he got s–t to do.”

In fact, Game said, he told Ye he could show up anytime, even at the end of the show just to offer up a hug if he wanted to. “This n—a’s friendship? I don’t waver,” Game said. “No matter what I do to this n—a. Or what I say about this n—a. He just love me. It’s like this n—a Yeezus or something!… I love you for always being there for me, man. You my motherf—in’ brother – he know it, I tell him in front of y’all.”

January’s drop of “Eazy” was followed by the release of two different music videos in which Ye took aim at comedian Davidson, including one featuring a claymation figure beating up another figure with Davidson’s blurred-out face and a sweatshirt that read “Skete,” the nickname Ye has called Pete in Instagram tirades against Kardashian’s beloved. The original video found a claymation Davidson getting kidnapped and buried alive.

Watch the performance and check out pics from the show below.