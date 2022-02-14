Kanye West Confidently Predicts Kim Kardashian Reunion While Dissing Pete Davidson Again

Ye’s busy weekend included a surprise cameo in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial, an explanation of why Kid Cudi won’t be appearing on his upcoming Donda 2 album and a flurry of posts on Monday morning (Feb. 14) in which the artist formerly known as Kanye West said he has faith in a reconciliation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, while once again dissing the Skims boss’ SNL boyfriend.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” West wrote in an Instagram caption that included a pic of Kardashian in thigh-high silver lamé boots and a shimmery sliver coat over a matching dress.

Related 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter

Ye wasn’t done, though. He also claimed he had nothing against The Daily Mail or anyone else in the media, saying he speaks directly to reporters in the “same way a ball player speaks to the refs.” He also included a Valentine’s Day shout-out garlanded with his thoughts on love. “Sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something,” he wrote. “And I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentines.”

In another post in response to a tweet in which someone said that a “real man” goes out to “fight for [your] family,” West thanked his fans for supporting his family. “My family means more to me than any other accomplishment in life,” he noted before taking what appeared to be yet another veiled swipe at Kim’s current boyfriend: Saturday Night Live star/actor Pete Davidson, using his mocking pet name for the comedian. “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever.”

The flurry came after West explained that he would not feature longtime collaborator Cudi on his upcoming Donda 2 album seemingly because of Cudder’s friendship with Davidson. Ye went on to bash Davidson in numerous other posts on Sunday, calling the Saturday Night Live star a “d—head,” poking fun at his Hillary Clinton tattoo, and ensuring that the comedian “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

On Saturday, Ye uploaded a since-deleted handwritten note to Instagram, stating that Cudi “will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” Cudi, who last collaborated with Ye on Donda, left a comment on Ye’s post and also seemingly tweeted a response — though he didn’t mention Ye by name on Twitter.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded directly to Ye on Instagram. “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Ye also posted in celebration of his surprise cameo in a McDonald’s commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI and a special gift he got from one of the world-champion L.A. Rams at the game, writing, “HOW GREAT IS IT TO BE A FREE ARTIST. I FOUGHT FOR MY FAMILY. WE HAD SUNDAY SERVICE. TRENDED OVER THE SUPERBOWL WHILE AT THE SUPER BOWL WITH MY KIDS. ODELL GAVE ME AND MY KIDS HIS GLOVES. DRE PERFORMED. RAMS WON. AND I DID A SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL WITH MCDONALDS. GOD HAS A PLAN. LOVE OVER FEAR. TODAY WAS AWESOME.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

See West’s posts below.