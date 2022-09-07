Kanye West Shares Poignant Picture With Kids, Talks Family Legacy: ‘These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down’

In the midst of a week-long public battle with Adidas in which Kanye West has posted inflammatory comments about executives at Adidas in a pique of rage over his claims that the company’s Adilette slides are a “blatant copy” of his Yeezy slides, Ye took time out on Wednesday (Sept. 7) for some quality family time.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Some things are bigger than money,” the artist who now goes by Ye said alongside a picture of him huddling in an all-black space with children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2. “My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing.”

Last week, West posted a series of pointed personal and professional remarks aimed at Adidas execs, as well as screengrabs and slams of JP Morgan Chase board members amid his feud with the shoe company. Wednesday’s post offered the hope that his children will not have to endure the difficulties West has said he’s had with some of his retail fashion partners. “These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check,” he wrote.

Ye took aim at another partner, Gap Inc., last week, claiming that the clothing retailer with whom he partnered for the 2002 Yeezy Gap line “held a meeting about me without me?” He took another swing at Gap a day later, posting a screenshot of a text thread showing an image of a young man modeling an oversized Gap logo T-shirt, with one text claiming, “This is Gap copying YGEBB.” (YGEBB is the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration.)

The latter was seemingly not related to perceived similarities between a Gap t-shirt and a Yeezy Gap design, but apparently about Ye taking issue with how the company allegedly handled a photo shoot with his children. “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing,” Ye claimed, not naming which of his four kids was supposed to be involved. At press time a spokesperson for West had not returned requests for comment.

Check out Ye’s post below.