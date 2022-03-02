Kanye West Kidnaps & Buries Pete Davidson Alive in Claymation ‘Eazy’ Video: Watch

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continues to butt heads with Pete Davidson in his new animated music video for The Game-assisted single “Eazy,” which he released Wednesday (March 2).

The nearly four-minute claymation visual, which he posted on his Instagram account, spotlights the rapper as a dark knight of sorts, as the cloaked all-black figure rides his four-wheeler toward the Saturday Night Live comedian, who’s dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, before putting a bag over his head and hitching him to the back of his ride. In between shots of him burying Davidson neck-deep in dirt and planting rose seeds over him, Ye’s seen rapping, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)” while carrying and caressing someone’s head, which presumably could be Davidson’s.

In the end, Ye picks the roses growing from Davidson’s skull and transports multiple bouquets in the back of a pickup truck, which resembles the real-life one he delivered in front of Kardashian’s house for Valentine’s Day. “Everyone lived happily ever after,” read the video’s closing remarks, with the word “happy” circled, while continuing, “Except Skete” — with Ye’s nickname for Davidson crossed out — “you know who. Jk he’s fine.”

The video for West and The Game’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs No. 13 hit came the same day a Los Angeles judge declared Kardashian legally single in a hearing, where Judge Steven Cochran granted her request to split her divorce with West into two parts: immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children together: 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Watch the “Eazy” video below.