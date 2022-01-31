Kanye West Just Says No to NFTs: ‘Do Not Ask Me to Do a F—ing NFT’

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, does not have time to participate in the latest digital trend, NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

In an all-caps Instagram post he shared Monday, Ye made clear that he has no interest in launching or supporting NFTs at the moment. “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD,” he captioned the post, which featured a piece of paper with handwritten text.

Ye wrote, “MY FOCUS IS ON BUILDING REAL PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD, REAL FOOD, REAL CLOTHES, REAL SHELTER.”

He concluded: “DO NOT ASK ME TO DO A F—ING NFT.” But leaving the door open for potential future NFTs, Ye signed off his open letter writing, “ASK ME LATER.”

Ye’s latest post comes days after he announced the upcoming release of his 11th studio album, Donda 2, which comes as a follow-up to his highly anticipated Donda and Donda (Deluxe). After Donda was released months behind schedule, it is unclear whether Donda 2 will actually drop on Feb. 22 as Ye plans.

The new project, which came as a surprise to many fans, will bve executive produced by fellow artist Future.

Donda debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Ye’s ninth consecutive debut atop the list. Additionally, 23 songs from the 27-track project appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. “Hurricane” debuted at No. 6, while “Jail” debuted at No. 10.