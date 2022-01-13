Kanye West & Julia Fox Cuddle Up on a Couch While Partying With Madonna

Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) and Julia Fox are still going strong.

The rapper and model packed on some PDA during a night out at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday (Jan. 12) where they spent time with a diverse group of A-listers including Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

Ross shared a series of black-and-white moments from the night on Instagram, including a video in which the entire group is jamming out to Drake’s “Come Thru,” as Julia is seen sitting on Ye’s lap sat with her arm around him.

Another video captured by the paparazzi finds the couple leaving the restaurant, sharing a quick hug and kiss goodbye before Ye gets in his car.

The two met in December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 following months of speculation that a split was imminent. Both cited irreconcilable differences for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. Meanwhile, the Uncut Gems actress married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018 and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021. The two welcomed a son in January 2021.