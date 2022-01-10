Pre-Fame Kanye West Wonders If It’s Too Early to Declare Himself a ‘Genius’ in New ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Doc Trailer

The second official trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series about Kanye West, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, dropped on Monday (Jan. 10), and this time viewers got a peek into directors Coodie & Chike’s 20-year journey to tell the story of the superstar rapper and fashion mogul.

The footage kicks off in New York in 2002, with Ye (as the rapper is now known) having a friendly back-and-forth with longtime collaborator Rhymefest about whether it’s okay for West — then best known for his production work on Jay-Z’s 2001 The Blueprint album — to call himself a “genius.”

“But who are you to call yourself a genius,” Rhymefest asks Ye, who turns to the camera flashing a wide grin at a time before he’d even released his acclaimed solo debut album, 2004’s The College Dropout. The three-part doc featuring never-before-seen and rare home videos of West captured by the team of Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, will debut on Feb. 16 on the streamer. Among the indelible images in the preview are shots of West humming through a mouth full of gauze, presumably in the aftermath of the Oct. 2002 car crash that left him with a shattered jaw and eventually led to the composition of the autobiographical track “Through the Wire.”

At one point, Pharrell Williams praises Ye’s studio genius, saying, “Very rarely do you encounter self-contained people… this man can do everything himself.” The rest of the footage bounces between West triumphantly rocking the stage in front of thousands and revisiting his modest childhood Chicago home. Jeen-Yuhs will have its premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival later this month.

The previous first-look preview from September was a two-minute glimpse of West and Mos Def freestyling in the studio.

Check out the new trailer below.