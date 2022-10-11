Kanye West Invited to L.A. Holocaust Museum After Latest Anti-Semitic Comments: ‘Words Matter’

Kanye West‘s recent string of anti-Semitic comments has led to widespread condemnation as well as an invitation on Tuesday (Oct. 11) from the Holocaust Museum L.A. to come by for a visit to learn about the devastating impacts of hate speech. In an Instagram Story the museum said, “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide.”

Twitter removed Ye’s tweet on Saturday for violating the platform’s rules after the rapper wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he ended the tweet.

The comment followed Meta’s removal of Instagram posts by West for violating that platform’s policies after he posted text messages between him and fellow rapper P. Diddy claiming he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” In April, the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic behavior nationwide, reported a 34% rise in anti-Semitic incidents in 2021 (to 2,717), which averaged out to more than seven such incidents per day.

At press time a spokesperson for West had not returned multiple requests for comment.

West’s comments have been vilified by a number of fellow artists, activists and politicians, with Holocaust Museum noting in its invitation that, “The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews. At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who are murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides… and inspire a more dignified and human world.”

Those atrocities, the Museum added, include the Armenian genocide of the early 20th century in which experts estimate that between 664,000 and 1.2 million Armenians were slaughtered; it also noted that Ye’s four young children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian are Armenian given their mother’s heritage. “Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire,” the message ended.

In the wake of West’s posts, the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. also weighed in on the dangers of spreading anti-Semitic speech in tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Do you know what antisemitism is? Could you recognize it online or in a conversation? Prejudice or hatred of Jews began long before the Nazis. Eighty years after the Holocaust, antisemitism persists in various forms, including racial, religious, economic, and political.”

West began last week by raising eyebrows with a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show, but that controversy was quickly overshadowed by his latest anti-Semitic provocation, which elicited harsh responses from Yasiin Bey, Jack Antonoff, Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as a number of anti-hate organizations.

See the U.S. Holocaust Museum’s post below.