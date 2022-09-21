Kanye West Talks Social Media in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview Clip: Watch

For the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, Kanye West will be sitting down with a major news network for an on-camera interview.

Ye will appear on Good Morning America on Thursday (Sept. 22), and discuss co-parenting, politics, ongoing battles with Gap and adidas, Donda Academy, his social media use and more with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

In a teaser clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 21), Davis asks the multihyphenate if social media is more harmful or beneficial to him. “That’s one of my favorite questions of this interview,” Ye responds. “We could use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. It all in how we use it.”

West has had a tumultuous relationship with social media over the past year. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours in March after violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. Much of his page at the time was dedicated to taking shots at Pete Davidson, who was dating the rapper’s estranged wife Kardashian for nine months. Ye wrote that the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom he referred to as “Skete,” “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months” and asked SNL writer Dave Sirus to “please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE” while referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, which Ye had posted with the caption, “Tramp Stamp. Pete the tramp. Here’s the stamp.”

Ye also threw repeated racial slurs at Daily Show host Trevor Noah, criticized comedian D. L. Hughley’s style and slammed Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson. The posts have all since been deleted.

A portion of the interview with Ye will air on Good Morning America at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. An extended version of the interview will then air on ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. and again on Nightline. “A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting” will also be available to stream on Hulu starting at 8:30 p.m.