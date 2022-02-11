Kanye West Joins Forces With Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys on Drops ‘City of Gods’: Stream It Now

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Kanye West does more surprises than Santa.

The rap star jumps on board the surprise single “City of Gods,” an ode to the Big Apple with two of its favorite citizens, Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

If the west coast has the City of Angels, the east has its City of Gods.

With an impassioned chorus, Keys inserts some soul into “City of Gods,” complementing the rhymes of her collaborators. On it, she sings: “New York City, please go easy on me tonight / Nеw York City, please go easy on this hеart of mine / ‘Cause I’m losing my lover to the arms of another.”

The track dropped at midnight and is led by Foreign with assists from Keys and Kanye, who is credited on the release as Kanye West, not Ye as he now likes to be known.

The West-Foreign alliance doesn’t end there. West is reportedly executive producer on Foreign’s forthcoming album B.I.B.L.E, which will be released on March 25.

The pair have been spotted hanging of late.

On Feb. 1, Kanye took to Instagram to declare the month of February 2022 as the first Black Future Month, rather than commemorating Black History Month. Visuals would later appear online of Kanye hosting a “Future Brunch,” with Foreign spotted in attendance.

Kanye has his very own project nearing the finishing line, Donda 2. Executive produced by Future, the new project is the followup to 2021’s Donda, and is due out Feb. 22.