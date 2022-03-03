‘Disturbing’ Kanye West ‘Eazy’ Video With Claymation Burial of Pete Davidson Draws Harsh Backlash: ‘This Is Beyond Bullying’

Ye is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on Jan. 24, 2022 in Paris.

Kanye West‘s public trolling of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, continued this week in the disturbing claymation video for his single “Eazy” in which he cradles, then buries the comedian’s head and raps about “beating Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, dropped the Game-assisted single on Wednesday (March 2) — the same day a court declared Kardashian legally single — and the visual ends with West picking roses that grow from Davidson’s skull and delivering them to a pickup truck resembling the one he parked in front of Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day.

“Everyone lived happily ever after,” reads the video’s closing remarks, with the word “happy” circled, while continuing, “Except Skete” — with Ye’s nickname for Davidson crossed out — “you know who. Jk he’s fine.”

Though the clip seems to strive for a light-hearted, cartoonish tone, the reaction to Ye’s latest broadside against Davidson drew harsh rebuke from a number of Twitter users, who said they found it bizarre, threatening and downright disgusting. “That #Kanye #Eazy video is disturbing. This is emotional abuse and will end very badly for this family,” wrote one. “I felt terrified, can’t imagine how Kim feels. He’s terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art.”

Another encouraged users to employ the “report” feature if they object to the video. “‘Artwork’ of him murdering his ex’s new boyfriend is extremely disturbing, and if he wasn’t a ‘celebrity’ no one would doubt it was deeply problematic,” they wrote, with another adding that beefing with Pete “isn’t the flex Kanye thinks it is.”

One persons said they’ve tried to hold down West in the past, but the latest Davidson diss is a “disturbing” bridge too far. “if I was #PeteDavidson I’d sue his ass for defamation, threatening violence or something. This is beyond bullying…just ridiculous,” they wrote, with a separate tweet describing it as the “definition of Grade-A stalking.”

Spokespeople for West, Kardashian and Instagram have not returned requests from Billboard for comment on the “Eazy” video.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children together: 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm. West has been dissing Davidson for weeks on social media, including a post in which he used his nickname for the actor while encouraging his fans to publicly berate Pete, writing, “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever.”

See some of the responses below.

That #Kanye #Eazy video is disturbing. This is emotional abuse and will end very badly for this family. I felt terrified, can’t imagine how Kim feels. He’s terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art. — katheryn (@star_stained) March 2, 2022

Remember to use the report feature if you should come across Ye West’s new music video. “Artwork” of him murdering his ex’s new boyfriend is extremely disturbing, and if he wasn’t a “celebrity” no one would doubt it was deeply problematic…#kayne #petedavidson #eazy #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jcJvHXmFfL — J M (@FollowingJM) March 3, 2022

Ok, I’ve tried to hold @kanyewest down, I really have. But this #Eazy video is disturbing and if I was #PeteDavidson I’d sue his ass for defamation, threatening violence or something. This is beyond bullying…just ridiculous. — Ang Moniqué (@OOH_DIVA) March 3, 2022

Beefing with Pete Davidson isn’t the flex Kanye thinks it is. This sh*t is like a never-ending episode of SNL. #Eazy — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) March 3, 2022

I love me some #kayne but he went too far with that #eazy video. #petedavidson — lakita_222 (@222_lakita) March 3, 2022

I've always had sympathy for @kanyewest because of his mental illness. However, I now realize that it's no longer an excuse. He is a vile human being! #Eazy — Daryl Deino (@ddeino) March 3, 2022