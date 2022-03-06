Kanye West Speaks Out After Backlash Over Pete Davidson’s Burial in ‘Eazy’ Claymation Video

Kanye West is speaking out following backlash over his claymation music video for “Eazy,” which features disturbing images of a figure resembling Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday (March 6) to share his thoughts on artistic expression in the days following the release of the video, which received harsh criticism from social media users who said they found the clip bizarre, threatening and downright disgusting.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote alongside an image of a house on fire. “art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

In the song “Eazy,” featuring the Game, Ye rhymes, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–,” referencing the near-fatal car accident he was in in 2002. In the video, Ye buries the comedian’s head before plucking roses growing from his skull and delivering them to a truck resembling one he parked by Kim Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day.

Ye dropped the video on Wednesday (March 2), the same day a court declared Kardashian legally single. The Keeping Up for the Kardashians star, who is dating Davidson, filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Ye has been dissing Davidson for weeks on social media, including a post in which he used his “Skete” nickname for the actor while encouraging his fans to publicly berate the comedian and actor. “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever,” the rapper wrote.

