Kanye West Reportedly Working on ‘Donda’ Album Sequel

If you didn’t get enough Donda the first time around when Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) dropped the 26-track collection named for his late mother, sit tight because more Donda might be around the corner. Complex reported that Ye has already begun cooking up the gold-certified album’s sequel, with former G.O.O.D. Music COO/current Universal Music Group senior vp of A&R and founder/CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide Steven Victor reportedly telling the outlet that Ye has “started working on his new masterpiece.”

At press time a spokesperson for West had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the report and there does not appear to be a timetable for the Donda 2 release. The rapper, who has a long list of unreleased projects to go with his 10 official studio albums, has not publicly discussed what would be the first sequel album in his catalog.

After a number of delays and missed release dates, Donda finally dropped on August 29, 2021, following a series of packed stadium listening parties in which West played the then still-in-process collection, whose track and guest list continued to shift before, and after, its release. The original Donda featured a raft of guests, including Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, The Weeknd as well as controversial contributions from Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

While there are no confirmed guests for the new project yet, a video posted last week depicted West, wearing grey jeans and a matching hoodie and one black glove, hammering away at a keyboard in a studio with frequent collaborator Geto Boys member and solo star Scarface bobbing his head in the background.