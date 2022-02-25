×
Kanye West Fans Are Confused After Stem Player Releases ‘Donda 2 Update’

Ye's new Stem Player platform -- where Donda 2 will be exclusively released -- unveiled a new "update."

It’s been three days since Kanye West‘s highly anticipated Donda 2 album was scheduled to drop, and on Friday (Feb. 25), the rapper’s new Stem Player streaming platform — where the album will be exclusively released — unveiled a new “update.”

DONDA 2 UPDATE, V2.22.22 MIAMI, LIVE NOW, CONNECT YOUR STEMPLAYER, GO TO STEMPLAYER.COM,” Stem tweeted, which had fans confused about what the update means.

One fan who already purchased Stem shared a list of 16 tracks uploaded to the $200 system as part of the new update. When another Twitter user wondered why there were only 16 tracks, as the original Donda 2 list had 22 songs, another replied that the rapper is known for making last-minute changes that affect the arrival time of his projects, as happened with Donda. “Undoubtably this is totally unfinished and will probably be re-worked and updated multiple times,” they wrote.

Another Ye fan questioned the “Miami” wording in Stem’s tweet, wondering whether the rapper would have a second listening party in the 305 after his star-studded event earlier in the week. “I thought it was the concert that was gonna get uploaded since it says MIAMI,” another tweeted.

See below for thoughts from confused Ye fans, as they continue to wait for all 22, finished Donda 2 tracks to be uploaded to Stem Player.

 

