Kanye West Fans Are Confused After Stem Player Releases ‘Donda 2 Update’

It’s been three days since Kanye West‘s highly anticipated Donda 2 album was scheduled to drop, and on Friday (Feb. 25), the rapper’s new Stem Player streaming platform — where the album will be exclusively released — unveiled a new “update.”

“DONDA 2 UPDATE, V2.22.22 MIAMI, LIVE NOW, CONNECT YOUR STEMPLAYER, GO TO http://STEMPLAYER.COM,” Stem tweeted, which had fans confused about what the update means.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

DONDA 2 UPDATE V2.22.22 MIAMI LIVE NOW CONNECT YOUR STEMPLAYER GO TO https://t.co/81me2iWKLs pic.twitter.com/jPJzuCUlv2 — STEM PLAYER (@stemplayer) February 25, 2022

One fan who already purchased Stem shared a list of 16 tracks uploaded to the $200 system as part of the new update. When another Twitter user wondered why there were only 16 tracks, as the original Donda 2 list had 22 songs, another replied that the rapper is known for making last-minute changes that affect the arrival time of his projects, as happened with Donda. “Undoubtably this is totally unfinished and will probably be re-worked and updated multiple times,” they wrote.

Related Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Latex Crop Top at Milan Fashion Week

Another Ye fan questioned the “Miami” wording in Stem’s tweet, wondering whether the rapper would have a second listening party in the 305 after his star-studded event earlier in the week. “I thought it was the concert that was gonna get uploaded since it says MIAMI,” another tweeted.

See below for thoughts from confused Ye fans, as they continue to wait for all 22, finished Donda 2 tracks to be uploaded to Stem Player.

undoubtably this is totally unfinished and will probably be re-worked and updated multiple times. — Jaso N-95 (@JasonMaska) February 25, 2022

Miami version?! Does this mean there will be another listening party? — ThatsDatNewYe (@ThatsDatNewYE) February 25, 2022

I thought it was the concert that was gonna get uploaded since it says MIAMI — Francis Argueta (@francisnewyork) February 25, 2022

will this be the last update to donda 2 or will there be more — Jake101 (@Jake101_) February 25, 2022

So does this imply that we're gonna get more updated with songs that weren't played at the listening party? — BACHELOR MUSTY (@TarquinFreeman2) February 25, 2022