Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Tracklist Has Been Revealed: See It

Kanye West‘s tracklist for Donda 2 has arrived. On Friday (Feb. 18), the “Hurricane” rapper shared a handwritten note on Instagram that revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album.

The release, which is set to arrive on Feb. 22 — though the rapper is known for making last-minute changes that affect the arrival time of his projects, as happened with Donda — thus far has a total of 22 tracks. Ye didn’t share who the guest artists will be, though Donda collaborator Marilyn Manson — who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women — will reportedly appear again, while the “Hurricane” rapper has removed Kid Cudi from the project. Donda, which arrived in August, featured more than 30 musicians. In addition to disgraced rocker Manson, DaBaby, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and many more made appearances.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Before unveiling the list of songs on Donda 2, the Yeezy mogul told his fans that the album would be available for listening only via his Stem Player, and that he has no plans to share the album on any music streaming platforms.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he announced on Instagram Feb. 17. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.” He later added that 3,000 of the device are being made per day.

See the tracklist for Donda 2 in full below.