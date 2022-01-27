Kanye West Announces ‘Donda 2’ Release Date

Kanye West confirmed that the sequel to his Donda album is just around the corner. “DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” the rapper — who now goes by Ye — revealed on Thursday morning (Jan. 27) alongside the image of a billboard featuring the image of a house on fire with the release date in large numbers across the front.

The follow-up to 2021’s 26-track collection named for the Ye’s late mother would be the first sequel project in West’s 10-album studio album catalog, and at press time, no additional information was available on potential features or a first single.

Earlier in January, Complex magazine confirmed that the second Donda collection was in process, citing G.O.O.D. Music CEO/Universal Music Group senior V.P. of A&R Steven Victor, who said, “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, ‘Donda 2.'” He also added that Donda 2 is “coming sooner than you think. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping.”

After a number of delays and missed release dates, the first Donda finally dropped on Aug. 29, 2021, following a series of packed stadium listening parties in which West played the then still-in-process collection, whose track and guest list continued to shift before — and after — its release. The original Donda featured a raft of guests, including Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, and The Weeknd, as well as controversial contributions from Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

West, who is notorious for announcing and then pushing back release dates and endlessly tinkering with his music before — and sometimes after — it’s released, has not revealed any additional information about Donda 2. A spokesperson for the rapper has not yet returned requests for further comment.

West has made headlines over the past few weeks for his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, as well as for his apparently unheeded demand that he be given final cut and approval over the 20-years-in-the-making three-part documentary, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which hits Netflix on Feb. 16. The only new music from Ye recently is a collab with The Game that dropped on Jan. 14 called “Eazy,” in which West unloads on Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is currently dating the MC’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

