Kanye West’s Fans Were Horrified by the Sound Quality at His ‘Donda 2’ Listening Event

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Donda 2, where are you? Fans eagerly anticipating Kanye West‘s Donda follow-up album — which he announced would arrive Tuesday (Feb. 22) — are disappointed that it did not arrive at midnight as most new releases do.

“DONDE esta #DONDA2,” one fan wondered on Twitter.

Another noted, “It’s 22:22 in [South Africa flag emoji] and ye still hasn’t dropped #DONDA2, how many more 2s need to be aligned so ye can drop yo!”

Ahead of the album release, Ye — who has missed past album release dates — shared that his new set wouldn’t be available on traditional music streaming services. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” the Yeezy founder announced on Instagram Feb. 17. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

Following the Grammy winner’s announcement, Ye revealed that the Stem Player earned over $1.3 million in revenue ahead of the album’s release. “That’s faster than I’ve ever sold any T shirt. God has a plan. New frontier,” Ye wrote in a since deleted post. “Everyone that is supporting our revolution is changing the game for all artist. We no longer have to bow to people who don’t even truly care about music. I feel like I’m back at SOB’s performing Jesus Walks.”

And hours ahead of a planned live listening event Feb. 22 in Miami that was set to stream at select IMAX theaters in 15 cities, Stem announced that the Donda 2 Experience would also stream on the player. Ye has still not revealed what time the album will arrive.

Check out what fans had to say about their wait for Donda 2 hours after midnight on Feb. 22.

where dat #DONDA2 at ! — CEO of 662 (@662online) February 22, 2022

It's 22:22 in 🇿🇦 and ye still hasn't dropped #DONDA2, how many more 2s need to be aligned so ye can drop yo!😢 — Tyler🌺 (@reborntylerr) February 22, 2022

Everyone who bought a Stem Player after seeing that Kanye didn’t drop Donda 2:#DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/5DqZ9blaSe — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) February 22, 2022

Recent picture of Kanye dropping Donda 2 pic.twitter.com/mRMSq8J0If — Dat (@DatDaDatty) February 22, 2022

As fans looked and waited for updates on Donda 2, Kanye was trending on social media. And not for the right reasons.

The audio from the Miami livestream was beyond awful, social media users said.

The Twitter chatter rumbled on well after the show wrapped at 12.05am ET.

Check out some of the reaction below.

THEY ARE PLAYING THE CONCERT OFF OF A STEM PLAYER IM DYING LMAO #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/p6cnxXUzRu — Gavin (@InshallahGavin) February 23, 2022

Did Kanye know Pete was running the sound boards at the Donda 2 event? pic.twitter.com/RsiyLTWtRo — Dru Dawsyn (@DruDawsyn) February 23, 2022

After what the sound team did Kanye is definitely going to jail tonight #DONDA2 — brb (@blackedrawbilal) February 23, 2022

Audio Engineers: Did Kanye just add us on a WhatsApp group chat and called it “You’re Fired”😂 — Dare to Zlatan_509 (@mitchyritch) February 23, 2022

Kanye when he’s sees the audio team after the show:#DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/smhWsBX2sE — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) February 23, 2022

KANYE THREW THE MIC SOMEONE GETTING FIRED 😯 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/i21gHtd1tc — Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) February 23, 2022

List of people Kanye West is gonna make disappear tonight pic.twitter.com/2TXOggysOd — Troydan (@Troydan) February 23, 2022