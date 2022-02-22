Kanye West Says ‘Donda 2’ Listening Event Will Only Stream on His Stem Player Site

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is keeping his Donda 2 album rollout in-house, announcing Tuesday (Feb. 22) that the Donda 2 Experience will stream live exclusively on his new Stem Player website.

The listening event is set to to kick off in-person at Miami’s LoanDepot Park at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, just hours before the album drops. Donda 2 will also only be available via the new Stem Player, which retails for $214.50. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” Ye announced via Instagram last week. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to now to order.”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As for the album, Ye revealed the 22-song tracklist for Donda 2 in a handwritten note he shared to Instagram on Friday, captioning the since-deleted post, “Adding stems version of City of Gods.”

West’s 10th studio album Donda was released Aug. 29 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Sept. 11. It spent one week in the top spot. The album — complete with features by Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and more — also landed 23 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Ye’s Donda 2 listening event announcement below: