Kanye West Ponders ‘Divorce’ and What It Feels Like

Hours after Kim Kardashian dropped ex-husband Kanye West‘s last name from her own from her official Twitter and Instagram accounts, the rapper is giving his thoughts on their divorce.

Ye took to Instagram on Friday (Mar. 4) to share a lengthy post about how divorce feels, likening the dissolution of a marriage to injury, heavy breathing and a number of other letdowns in life.

The post comes after a judge declared Kardashian legally single on March 2. The Keeping Up for the Kardashians star — who had originally filed for divorce in February 2021 — had requested December that her maiden name be restored, and that the court split the former couple’s divorce proceedings into two separate ones. The proposal would allow her to be legally single while the more complicated issues in the split — custody of the pair’s four children and splitting their assets — take time to play out in court.

See Kanye’s full post on Instagram here and written out in full below.

Divorce feels like full blown COVID. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s—. Divorce feels like your [sic] walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up at the mall. Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove. Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals. Divorce feels like your grandma never got over that cold. Divorce feels like the first play of the Super Bowl and your ankle rolls. Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control. Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow. Divorce feels like heavy breathing. Divorce feels like suffocating, barely breathing. Divorce feels like you’re receiving a spiritual beating every evening. Divorce feels like you worked overtime all week and you ain’t allowed off for the weekend. Divorce feels like you got broken into. Divorce feels like you got broken in a thousand pieces. Divorce feels like you’ve been set on fire For your truth Then labeled a liar. Divorce feels like Michael Myers. Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers. Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer. Divorce feels like nails in your hand. Divorce feels like walking in on your bride and your best man. Divorce feels like you can’t Sit or stand. Divorce feels like you can’t breathe. Divorce feels like you can’t stay or leave. Divorce feels like a funeral a miscarriage a broken leg. Divorce feels like you gave everyone away and you don’t have the right to have anything to say. Who are you to have an opinion on your own life. You are not you anymore. You’re what’s left of you. Michael Jackson said it best. You’re a vegetable. You’re a vegetable. You’re the real Cosby. Not a Huxtable.