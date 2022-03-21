Petition to Remove Kanye West From Coachella Lineup Gets 26,000 Signatures

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, is set to headline Day 3 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month. Due to his relentless social media shots at estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, among others, a Change.org petition has been launched to remove the rapper from the festival lineup.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition, launched by user Caramello Marie, reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

At the time of publication, the petition has more than 26,000 signatures.

On Mar. 16, Billboard confirmed that Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours. The rapper’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a rep from Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc., which is the parent organization of Instagram) told TMZ.

While his account remains active, all posts have been deleted, including repeated racial slurs underneath a screenshot of Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s Google page. In the past few months, Ye has dedicated his Instagram page to taking numerous shots Ye has taken at Davidson. He wrote that the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom he refers to as “Skete,” “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months” and pleaded with SNL writer Dave Sirus to “please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE” while referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, which Ye had previously posted with the caption, “Tramp Stamp. Pete the tramp. Here’s the stamp.”

The Instagram suspension follows Ye and Kardashian’s ongoing divorce case, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first filed a little over a year ago. A Los Angeles judge declared her legally single earlier this month after she had requested a quick separation in December, which he had filed objections to in February.