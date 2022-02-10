Still Making History: Juls Shares His ‘Black Love’ Playlist Featuring Wizkid, Common, WSTRN, Mereba & More

This year, Billboard celebrates Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time out. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Last October, British-Ghanian producer and DJ Juls introduced his debut album Sounds of My World, a rich, global expedition across Africa that brings South Africa’s amapiano, Nigeria’s Afrobeats — which has been experiencing its own international journey to the West — Ghanian highlife, and more flavors of the diaspora all in one place. He’s releasing the Juls Zikomo Remix of the Sounds of My World cut “Summer in the Ends,” also featuring Jaz Karis and George the Poet, on Friday (Feb. 11). The man behind the infamous “Juls baby” producer tag has worked with Afropop heavyweights Wizkid, Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi, but he’s made a name for himself as one of the key architects of the continent’s rapidly flourishing music scene.

“Black History Month is a moment we can take to reflect on the impact that our forefathers and mothers had, fighting for our rights to equal rights and justice,” Juls tells Billboard. “[It’s] also a time to learn a lot more about our history, but more importantly, to unite and share views and show love and build as a unit.”

His Black History Month playlist unites Black artists from all different backgrounds, from Ethiopian-American R&B singer Mereba to Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Tay Iwar to Jamaican reggae artist Projexx. “Each song on this playlist is an expression of love created beautifully by Black people,” he says.

Check out Juls’ “Black Love” playlist below.