Julia Fox on Relationship With Kanye West: ‘It’s Just People Who Make Each Other Feel Better’

Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on Jan. 4, 2022 in New York City.

Julia Fox is brushing off the haters of her relationship with Kanye West (now known as “Ye”).

“I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations. There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just people who make each other feel better,” she said in a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast with co-host Niki Takesh.

“Our minds, we both work very fast. I talk very fast and can have 10 trains of thought,” she added of their connection. “What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality. Anything is possible. Any dream is possible. I love that. He’s just such a doer. He’s like, ‘Do it now! Don’t wait.’”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The two met in December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, following months of speculation that a split was imminent. Both cited irreconcilable differences for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The actress had married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021. The former couple welcomed a son in January 2021.

Ye took the Uncut Gems actress on a luxurious second date last week, complete with a photo shoot. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox said in a piece for Interview magazine.

Fox, of course, is also a fan of the rapper’s music. “He’s a f—ing genius, and it’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening,” she said. “Even being in the studio with him and Future, and listening to the new songs — which, by the way, are f—ing insane — that’s really cool.”

She also has no bitter feelings towards Kim Kardashian. Actually, she’s an “OG fan” of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in, like, 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she revealed. “I wanted them to be my family.”

As for those who believe her relationship with Ye is all a “set up,” Fox had this very Kourtney Kardashian-esque thing to say: “I’m just living my f—ing life, guys.”

Listen to the full episode below.