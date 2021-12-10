Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album ‘Fighting Demons’ Is Here: Listen

Two years after he prematurely left us, the Juice WRLD story continues with Fighting Demons.

The rapper’s second posthumous album dropped at midnight, and is the followup to Legends Never Die, which arrived in July 2020 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Featuring the previously-released numbers “Wandered to LA” with Justin Bieber, and “Already Dead,” Fighting Demons is a call to arms, a reminder for addicts to get help and for those struggling with mental health problems to keep up the fight.

The rising hip-hop star (real name Jarad Higgins) was just 21 when he died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Following his death on Dec. 9, 2019, his mother, Carmela Wallace, created the Live Free 999 Fund, to help youth struggling with mental health and substance use issues.

Juice WRLD “left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” Wallace says in a statement.

“Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him,” she continued. “We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight.”

Juice’s fast rise in the hip-hop space and untimely passing is the focus of Into the Abyss, a Tommy Oliver-directed documentary set to premiere Dec. 16 at 8PM on HBO Max.

Stream Fighting Demons below.