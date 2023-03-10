Joyner Lucas Reflects on the Deaths of Kobe Bryant, George Floyd, Takeoff & More in New Video ‘Devil’s Work 2’

Joyner Lucas is back with another cinematic thriller for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2020 record “Devil’s Work.” The newly released video finds the MC ruminating about some of the world’s most tragic and controversial moments with a gun and Bible in tow. From wanting to reverse the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars skirmish to wishing Britney Griner never dealt with detainment in Russia, this no-holds-barred assault on today’s weighty issues is a poignant watch.

“We all have heroes, and we never want to see them suffer,” Joyner tells Billboard. “As a culture, we all wish that we could turn back time and reverse events that traumatized us, so I wanted to take that concept and share it in my own creative way.”

As Lucas didn’t shy away from some of hip-hop’s most recent losses — most notably, Pop Smoke, PNB Rock and Takeoff — he also didn’t mince words when crossing paths with conservative commentator Candice Owens, who last year released her controversial documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Told, in an errant attempt to breakdown the death of George Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of police.

“Lord, forgive me for my language and these bad words/ But that Candace Owens b—h get on my last nerve/ How you gon’ tell me that what we witnessed on TV wasn’t murder when we watched n—as turn his a– into Casper?/ George died from asphyxiation and that’s a factor/ Fentanyl or not, he’d had never died and his last words were, ‘I cannot breathe’/ So really she gotta chill or maybe they should trade places so she could see how it feel,” raps Lucas.

“Devil’s Work 2” will reside on his upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy, which drops later this year; Lucas also revealed the artwork earlier this week. His previous effort, 2020’s ADHD, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification.

Watch “Devil’s Work 2” and check out Lucas’ Not Now, I’m Busy cover art below.