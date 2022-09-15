John Legend Honors Pregnant Chrissy Teigen in Touching ‘Wonder Woman’ Video

John Legend unveiled the new music video for his single “Wonder Woman” starring Chrissy Teigen on Thursday (Sept. 15).

In the clip, the pregnant model and cookbook author serves as the object of the crooner’s devoted affection, lying poolside with kids Luna and Miles as he sings, “When I’m floating in space/ How do you stay in place?/ When the whole world is caving/ Oh, you’re my saving grace/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ Some superpower I don’t understand/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ You’re superhuman, and I’m just a man.”

The song is the latest single off The Voice coach’s eighth studio album Legend, which was released earlier in the month via Republic Records, and was preceded by fellow singles “Dope” featuring JID, “Honey” with Muni Long, and Saweetie collab “All She Wanna Do.”

Meanwhile, Teigen is currently expecting the couple’s rainbow baby following the devastating miscarriage of their third child — a boy they named Jack — two years ago at just 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication.

Last month, Legend gave all credit to his wife for choosing to share that experience publicly, telling the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, “I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people.”

During the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), the singer also hit the stage to perform Legend album cut “Pieces” for the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

Watch Legend, Teigen and their adorable kids in the music video for “Wonder Woman” below.