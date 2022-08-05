John Legend Announces 8th Album, ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’

John Legend‘s upcoming 8th studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single, out now, the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he was going for a Michael Jackson Off the Wall-era feeling mashed-up with a Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” groove. “It’s about a woman that you see out in a club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life and you want to be a part of it! You wan to touch this energy that she has.”

The album was executive produced by Legend and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and it is described in a press release as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.”

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said in a statement about embracing his iconic name for the first time in an album title. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

Legend dropped two earlier singles from the album, “Honey” with Long and “Dope” with rapper JID. The singer will kick off the second leg of his Las Vegas residency, “Love in Las Vegas,” at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, with shows running through Oct. 20 and then Oct. 14-29.

Listen to “All She Wanna Do” and see the full tracklist for Legend below.

Legend Track List:

ACT I

1) “Rounds” ft. Rick Ross

2) “Waterslide”

3) “Dope” ft JID

4) “Strawberry Blush”

5) “Guy Like Me”

6) “All She Wanna Do”

7) “Splash” ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8) “You”

9) “Fate” ft Amber Mark

10) “Love” ft Jazmine Sullivan

11) “One Last Dance”

12) “All She Wanna Do” ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1) “Memories”

2) “Nervous”

3) “Wonder Woman”

4) “Honey” ft. Muni Long

5) “I Want You to Know”

6) “Speak in Tongues” ft Jada Kingdom

7) “The Other Ones” ft Rapsody

8) “Stardust”

9) “Pieces”

10) “Good” ft Ledisi

11) “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To”

12) “Home”