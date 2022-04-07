×
Joe Budden Under Fire For Saying He ‘Hates’ BTS, Misstates That They’re From China

"I know they big, I know it's China, I don't wanna see it," Budden said on Wednesday's (April 6) podcast.

Joe Budden
Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on Sept. 13, 2019 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/GI for Revolt

Joe Budden has inflamed ARMY after a series of comments on this week’s episode of his podcast entitled “We Can’t Lose,” in which he recapped Sunday’s Grammy Awards and offered up his unfiltered feelings about K-pop superstars BTS.

“You can get mad at me… but I hate them BTS n—as,” he said on the show that dropped on Wednesday (April 6). When co-hosts Ice and Ish asked him to elaborate, Budden added, “Do I need a reason?… I hate them n—as. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n—as. I don’t wanna hear that s–t, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four f—in’ [indecipherable] come from the audience and then link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this s–t.”

Budden then moved on to layer in some xenophobia when he misidentified the chart-topping South Korean septet as being from China. “I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” he said right before co-host Parks Vallely corrected his misstatement by informing Joe that they’re actually from South Korea. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync,” Budden doubled-down as he laughed at his own joke.

“Why do you all think that because a group is big, because an act is big that you can’t hate them?” Budden said, as Ice and Ish opined that it’s “disgusting” to not like someone for no reason.

Listen to the clip below and see some of the intense reaction to Budden’s comments.

