Joe Budden Under Fire For Saying He ‘Hates’ BTS, Misstates That They’re From China

Joe Budden has inflamed ARMY after a series of comments on this week’s episode of his podcast entitled “We Can’t Lose,” in which he recapped Sunday’s Grammy Awards and offered up his unfiltered feelings about K-pop superstars BTS.

“You can get mad at me… but I hate them BTS n—as,” he said on the show that dropped on Wednesday (April 6). When co-hosts Ice and Ish asked him to elaborate, Budden added, “Do I need a reason?… I hate them n—as. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n—as. I don’t wanna hear that s–t, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four f—in’ [indecipherable] come from the audience and then link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this s–t.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Joe Budden See latest videos, charts and news

Budden then moved on to layer in some xenophobia when he misidentified the chart-topping South Korean septet as being from China. “I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” he said right before co-host Parks Vallely corrected his misstatement by informing Joe that they’re actually from South Korea. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync,” Budden doubled-down as he laughed at his own joke.

“Why do you all think that because a group is big, because an act is big that you can’t hate them?” Budden said, as Ice and Ish opined that it’s “disgusting” to not like someone for no reason.

Listen to the clip below and see some of the intense reaction to Budden’s comments.

Audio: Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.#joebudden #BTS #Grammys pic.twitter.com/wh0qNEmKDG — Media On Blast (@mediaonblast) April 6, 2022

joe budden is 41 years old going on 13. you would think that a grown man would have enough sense and maturity to recognize his own blatant xenophobia. for a supposedly music artist turned middle school incel drama prone podcaster, im not even surprised at his unjustified comments — thal𖧷ia (@namcheols) April 6, 2022

As a black bts stan im very much enjoying watching armys tear joe budden’s ass apart — VIЯGO || EDOM STAN (@bluesideroad) April 7, 2022

Just heard the Joe Budden podcast clip of him hating BTS. Just say you are racist and xenophobic, alot quicker than claiming you hate them but " don't need to have a reason". Shut the fuck up. They are more successful than you will ever be. Continue to be jealous. — Jo🌱 (@Serendipity3412) April 6, 2022

joe budden pulling shit about bts out his ass, but he sure knew every little detail of their grammy performance.

that's a lot of attention paid to someone you supposedly "hate" for no goddamn reason.

jealousy is a disease and joe budden is one step away from the grave — sammelsurium (@sammelsurium7) April 6, 2022

Somebody was saying that the BTS Army should ruin Joe Budden’s podcast rating by mass down voting it. Just a thought 😉 pic.twitter.com/OxetJZhVoj — D (@dilemmv) April 6, 2022

What Joe budden said about BTS was absolutely disgusting! but tbh I’m not surprised. He could have saved a lot of breath by admitting he’s just racist and jealous of them. — Lauren Lanae✨ (@Lo_Lanae) April 6, 2022

Joe Budden is a professional hater. He probably just said he hated bts because it was Tuesday and he felt like it. Stop giving him attention. He gets a rise out of people for a living. — softie🧸 (@hobisbabby) April 6, 2022