Grammy Winner Jody Watley Gets Into ‘The Groove’ With New SiriusXM Show

Jody Watley, the Grammy Award-winning artist whose hits résumé includes the R&B/pop singles “Looking for a New Love” and “Real Love,” is celebrating Women’s History Month with the launch of her new SiriusXM show. Airing on The Groove channel and sporting the tagline “Wattage Vibes Rooted in the Music,” The Jody Watley Show featured Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary on its first two-hour episode.

Explore Explore Jody Watley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am so excited to be coming to SiriusXM,” said Watley in a release announcing The Jody Watley Show’s March 12 debut. Moving forward, the monthly show will continue to air on the second Sunday of each month. Added Watley, “I look forward to bringing the ‘Wattage’ and my own style to listeners, fully packed with the best of classic to contemporary R&B music and engaging conversations with surprise guests.”

A former dancer on television’s iconic dance show Soul Train and the female vocalist of the R&B trio Shalamar (“Uptown Festival [Part 1],” “The Second Time Around,” “Make That Move”), Watley began pursuing a solo career in the mid-’80s. The singer-songwriter scored her first No. 1 R&B/No. 2 pop single with “Looking for a New Love” in 1987. Then Watley logged three successive No. 3 R&B singles that same year, “Still a Thrill,” “Don’t You Want Me” and “Some Kind of Lover,” on her way to winning the 1987 Grammy for best new artist. In addition to No. 1 R&B/No. 2 pop single “Real Love,” Watley’s other hits include “Friends” with Eric B. & Rakim, “Everything” and “I Want You.”

The next episode of The Jody Watley Show is set to air on April 9 (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) on The Groove (channel 50). Subscribers can also tune in via the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online.