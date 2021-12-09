Jodeci Reunites and Signs With P Music Group for Management

Jodeci, one of the most popular R&B groups of the 1990s, is reuniting under the management of the P Music Group, Billboard has learned exclusively. P Music Group, helmed by founder/CEO Michael Paran, also represents award-winning R&B artists Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill and K-Ci Hailey.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cedric "K-Ci" Hailey Jodeci See latest videos, charts and news

Known for its smooth harmonies and hits such as “Come & Talk to Me,” “Cry for You,” “Forever My Lady” and “Stay,” Jodeci derived its name from those of the two sibling duos that comprise the quartet: K-Ci and JoJo Hailey alongside DeGrate siblings DeVanté Swing and Mr. Dalvin.

This partnership grew out of P Music Group’s 2019 signing of K-Ci, who is at work on a solo album.

“During the pandemic, the guys started reaching out to each other and began talking about reuniting,” Paran tells Billboard. “They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past. I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era.”

“I’m excited for Jodeci to join P Music Group with Michael managing us,” K-Ci said in a statement announcing the news. “We’ve come a long way. It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’;ve been asking for.”

“Michael is a a man with a plan, a vision and a mission,” added Mr. Dalvin. “We’re looking forward to a great partnership.”

Formed in 1989, Jodeci signed with the late Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records in 1991. The Charlotte, North Carolina natives began logging its string of R&B and pop hits that same year. In addition to the aforementioned singles, the group’s other memorable songs include “Freek’n You,” “Feenin’,” “Love U 4 Life” and “Lately.”

Beginning with debut album Forever My Lady in 1991, Jodeci charted its first of three No. 1’s on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, followed by Diary of a Mad Band in 1993 and The Show, the After Party, the Hotel in 1995. All three were certified platinum. Following a hiatus, the group released its last album, The Past, the Present, the Future, in 2015. Three-time Billboard Music Award honorees in 1992 for top R&B album, top R&B song and top R&B artist, Jodeci was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Hinting that news about forthcoming Jodeci projects will be announced soon via jodeci.com, Paran adds, “With everyone sitting out for the last 18 months, there’s a lot of pent-up demand for music that takes people back to happy times like when they first heard records from artists like Charlie Wilson and Jodeci. That never goes away.”