×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rising Star JNR Choi Signs With Epic Records & Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records

"They really walk the walk and so do I," Choi said.

JNR Choi
JNR Choi Courtesy of Epic Records

Rising U.K. star JNR Choi has signed with Epic Records and Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records.

For the last several months, Choi’s name has grown exponentially, courtesy of his earsplitting drill record “To the Moon.”  Sampling Bruno Mars’ 2010 track “Talking to the Moon,” Choi seamlessly skates on the flipped version and has enjoyed success on social media. The song peaked at No. 3 on TikTok’s U.S. chart and landed No. 1 Spotify Viral Hits chart.

“I know what my labels are about. It’s a blessing that I don’t take for granted,” says Choi. “Every move we make I am reminded that I made the right decision. They really walk the walk and so do I. The warmup is over. Let’s begin.”

Explore

Explore

JNR Choi

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Along with birthing his music career, the melodic polymath has enjoyed success on the runaway walking for high fashion brands such as Givenchy, Philipp Plein, AMIRI, and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

Get familiar with “To the Moon” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad