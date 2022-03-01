Rising Star JNR Choi Signs With Epic Records & Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records

Rising U.K. star JNR Choi has signed with Epic Records and Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records.

For the last several months, Choi’s name has grown exponentially, courtesy of his earsplitting drill record “To the Moon.” Sampling Bruno Mars’ 2010 track “Talking to the Moon,” Choi seamlessly skates on the flipped version and has enjoyed success on social media. The song peaked at No. 3 on TikTok’s U.S. chart and landed No. 1 Spotify Viral Hits chart.

“I know what my labels are about. It’s a blessing that I don’t take for granted,” says Choi. “Every move we make I am reminded that I made the right decision. They really walk the walk and so do I. The warmup is over. Let’s begin.”

Along with birthing his music career, the melodic polymath has enjoyed success on the runaway walking for high fashion brands such as Givenchy, Philipp Plein, AMIRI, and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

