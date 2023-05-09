Jimin Sounds Heavenly Alongside Kodak Black on ‘Angel Pt. 1’ From ‘Fast X’ Soundtrack

BTS‘ Jimin takes center stage on the preview of “Angel Pt. 1,” the new single from the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel Fast X that also features Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long. The minute-long snippet opens with a wistful piano intro as Jimin and JVKE take turns crooning the track’s hypnotic chorus, “Angel, don’t fly so close to me/ I’ll pull you down eventually/ You don’t wanna lose those wings/ People like me break beautiful things.”

“Angel, don’t fly so close to me/ I’m what you want and what you need,” it continues. “You don’t wanna lose those those wings/ People like me break beautiful things.” The trailer version of the song then spotlights Black chiming in with his signature nasally delivery.

“I give it all up to ease your pain, yeah, I would do that all day/ I step back from the game and keep you out of harm’s way/ Would risk it all for the game, but it take more than one person/ Two people, one ’til I feel the same way you hurtin’/ I was still in middle school when Givens had flipped the whip/

Bodies was droppin’ before we ever knew ’bout the drip,” he raps, before hitting the obligatory Fast familial reference with the line “We gon’ be family no matter what way this go, bruh.”

Fast X is due out on May 19 and features the usual gang of street racing thrill seekers tearing around the planet, including Vin Deisel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Daneila Melchior, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno.

The first single from the soundtrack was “Let’s Ride,” which dropped in February and featured YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Lambo4oe, followed by “Won’t Back Down,” which dropped last week and features YoungBoy NBA, Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy.

Listen to the “Angel Pt. 1” preview below.