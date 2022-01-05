Jill Scott Shuts Down Sex Tape Rumors: ‘Y’all Too Much’

went wild Tuesday after rumors of a sex tape involving Jill Scott went viral on the platform, and the singer is not having it.

“Say word!?!” the R&B singer tweeted alongside a GIF of herself taking her bows onstage in front of an adoring crowd. “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

Soon enough, however, the Twitterverse realized that the salacious gossip was just that, and no such video was being passed around in links and DMs.

“It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account,” one fan wrote, while a second chimed in, “You know what, if y’all lying about this Jill Scott flic you’re going to hell and ya mami cant save ya.”

Just days earlier, Scott welcomed the new year with a positive tweet encouraging her followers to try manifesting their dreams. “Joyfully Abundant, Remarkably Healthy, New Year Love Village!!! Speak specifics. We’re manifesting like crazy round here. BE SUUPPPEERRRR SPECIFIC,” the message read. However, it’s probably safe to assume that being flooded with objectifying demands to see her own, nonexistent sex tape wasn’t exactly what the “Golden” songstress had in mind as she rang in 2022.

While the neo-soul trailblazer hasn’t released a proper studio set since her 2018 compilation By Popular Demand, she spent 2020 collaborating with the likes of Alicia Keys (the eponymous “Jill Scott”), Moses Sumney (“Jill/Jack”) and D Smoke (“Sunkissed Child”), as well as going head-to-head with Erykah Badu in a massively popular Verzuz battle.

Check out Scott’s dismissal of the sex tape rumor below.