5 Things to Know About Da Brat’s Fiancée Jesseca Dupart

Rap star Da Brat and her fiancée, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced on Monday (Jan. 31) that they are expecting their first baby together.

In an Instagram post, the couple is seen facing a mirror with the rapper’s arms wrapped around her partner’s waist and forming a small heart with her hands. “We are EXTENDING the family,” they wrote in their joint announcement, along with a pregnant emoji.

The duo are the ultimate power couple, as Da Brat is a Grammy-nominated rapper and performer and Dupart is a successful businesswoman, author and philanthropist.

Ahead of the new baby’s arrival, see below for five things to know about Jesseca Dupart.

1. She’s an entrepreneur and CEO

After working as a hair stylist, Dupart opened her own studio, Kaleidoscope Hair Studio, in Little Woods, New Orleans, back in 2012. A stylist left a curling iron on overnight, and Dupart’s entire salon burned down in December 2013, but she reopened it in July 2014, this time introducing her own line, Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

In 2018, Kaleidoscope’s growth exploded, with sales going from $100,000 a month at the start of the year, to $1 million by the end of March, according to an interview she did with Wired.

Kaleidoscope continues thriving to this day, with products sold at Target, Walmart and Sally Beauty.

2. She broke a Guinness World Record

In 2018, Dupart and fellow social media star Supa Cent (real name Raynell Steward) hosted their first #NolaChristmas toy giveaway and broke a Guinness World Record by collecting 5,019 toys in one hour. The achievement broke the previous record of 3,000 toys in an hour, according to Atlanta Black Star.

3. She was awarded the Key to the City of New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Dupart with the Key to the City of New Orleans in 2019, thanking her for her philanthropic and business contributions to her hometown.

In December 2017, Dupart purchased more than 500 bicycles for children in the city as part of a partnership with the NOPD. In 2019, she committed a budget of $50,000 targeting activation with the Municipal Training Academy to ensure the police officer recruiters are properly fit for duty and training, according to a press release.

4. She has three kids

Dupart has two sons named Byron Jr. and Jay, and a daughter named Deja.

In March 2020, Dupart became a grandmother as Deja gave birth to her daughter Kenzie at age 21. “A whole NEW kinda love,” Dupart wrote via Instagram following her granddaughter’s birth. “KENZIE ANN DUPART [heart emoji] #grandmotherslove #grandma y’all I got a WHOLE ‘grand’baby.”

5. She’s a published author

Dupart unveiled her book, When The Miracle Drops: How Instagram Helped Turn A Quick Fix Into A Million-Dollar Product, in March 2019.

“Candidly sharing her journey to building a multi-million dollar business, Jesseca shares with readers how she overcame adversity and found strength in her family and prayer,” the book’s description reads. “Whether raising children as a single parent or rebuilding after losing her first business to a fire, Jesseca shows that resilience and strength are not about how much money you have but how you face challenges. Jesseca, in true New Orleans fashion, inspires readers to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams with flair and creativity.”

