Jeezy Talks Unaired Kanye West ‘The Shop’ Episode: ‘I Can’t Say I Understood Why They Took It Off’

Jeezy was asked on Wednesday morning (Oct. 19) about the unaired episode of the YouTube talk show Uninterrupted The Shop that he taped alongside Kanye West and shoe designer Salehe Bembury that was shelved last week in the wake of what producers said was “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes” reportedly perpetuated by Ye on the show.

Asked on Ebro in the Morning if he could recall anything said during the episode that made him understand why it was not aired or if he thought producers just wanted to stay away from the unfolding backlash against West, Jeezy said he wasn’t sure what the answer was. “I couldn’t tell you that, I could just tell you that… whatever was said, um, whatever reason… I was just there to do my thing,” he said haltingly.

“But again, it’s not my business or place to speak on another man, you know what I mean? That’s just how I’m rockin’. I’m quite sure when one of them come up here they can kind of break it down to you,” he added. “I was a little, like, ‘Damn. They canceled me, I gotta go see Ebro now. I got a project coming out.’ Shoutout to Snowfall right now.”

Pressed by the radio host to say whether he understood why the Shop team shelved the episode, Jeezy again skirted around the controversy. “I can’t say I understood why they took it off, I just know that I came there, we did it, and I got a call and they said, ‘It’s was wrap.’ I didn’t take it personally,” he said, noting that he’s already been invited back to The Shop to appear with filmmaker/producer Tyler Perry.

The producers behind The Shop — which is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter — decided against airing the episode or revealing what West said. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last week, Carter said, “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

West has been widely condemned over the past week for his repeated use of hateful antisemitic stereotypes — which got him temporarily restricted from Twitter and Instagram — including during an interview on Chris Cuomo’s new show on Monday in which he referred to the “Jewish underground media mafia” and said Black artists signed to “Jewish record labels… [is] like a modern day slavery.”

Ye continued leaning into his hate-filled rhetoric on English talker Piers Morgan’s show on Wednesday, when he steadfastly refused to show remorse for his antisemitic comments. Asked if he was “sorry” that he said he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, Ye simply replied, “Absolutely not.”

Watch Jeezy on Ebro below (Kanye talk starts around 17:44 mark).