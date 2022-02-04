A Young Kanye West Shows His Hustle in Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Trailer

An upcoming documentary series is delving in to the humble musical roots of now-superstar Kanye West, and a new trailer dropped on Friday (Feb. 4)

The Coodie & Chike-directed Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be presented in three acts, as it paints an intimate picture of the rapper’s formative days trying to break through in the music scene and his journey to become one of today’s biggest hip-hop stars and fashion moguls. The film weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of Ye, as he experiences the challenges and triumphs of the entertainment industry.

The theatrical release of the film will give Ye fans a chance to see Act 1 for one night only in theaters nationwide on February 10. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

“As filmmakers, it’s a blessing to have our work presented on the big screen,” said directors Coodie & Chike in a press statement. “We are grateful to the teams at Iconic Events, Time Studios and Netflix for working with us to share Jeen-yuhs in theaters.”

The first chapter of Jeen-yuhs had its world premiere at Sundance last month, ahead of its Netflix release set for February 16. However, back in January, Ye stirred controversy by publicly demanding via social media to “get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

West added in his Instagram plea, “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.” Netflix had not returned Billboard‘s requests for comment.

Watch the brand new trailer below.