Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, The Isley Brothers & Rick Ross to Perform at Jazz in the Gardens Festival

The star-studded lineup for the 15th annual Jazz in the Gardens has been revealed.

On Friday (Dec. 10), it was announced that Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots and soon-to-be-announced local artists are set to perform at the event, slated to kick off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 12 and 13.

T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton are also set to make special appearances amid the two-day festivities. Radio personality and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as host for the 2022 event.

Attendees will be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter. Social-distancing protocol will be followed and guests are strongly advised to wear face masks.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said in a statement, “In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols. We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world.”

Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee added, “Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event.”

And Brittany Flores, president of Live Nation Florida, added, “We are honored to partner with Mayor Harris and the City of Miami Gardens … The event is staple here in south Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event.”