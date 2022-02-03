Jazmine Sullivan Reveals ‘Heaux Tales’ Deluxe Tracklist — and a New Issa Rae Interlude

Jazmine Sullivan‘s second EP, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe is out Feb. 11, and ahead of its release, the singer announced the follow-up project’s track listing via Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe will also feature a new interlude by Insecure star Issa Rae titled “Issa’s Tale.” Like the first installment of Heaux Tales, the deluxe album also features several interludes, including “Jazzy’s Tale,” “A Breaux’s Tale,” “Mona’s Tale” and “Shanti’s Tale.” Sullivan’s slow tune “Tragic,” complete with audio from Congresswoman Maxine Waters and the politician’s famous line “reclaiming my time,” will also appear on the deluxe edition.

Released Jan. 8 last year, the highly successful Heaux Tales debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart and charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, which marked Sullivan’s highest placement on the latter all-genre chart. Its lead single, “Pick Up Your Feelings,” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot R&B Songs tally. The track also earned top 10 spots on the R&B Streaming Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, R&B Digital Song Sales and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

With the album’s success, the 34-year-old earned a top 20 placement on the Artist 100, peaking at no. 19 on the list last January. “Girl Like Me” featuring H.E.R., a collaborative fan favorite from the project, garnered international acclaim and peaked at No. 185 on the Billboard Global 200.

Sullivan is up for three Grammy Awards at this year’s show: best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song with “Pick Up Your Feelings.” She kicks off The Heaux Tales Tour on Feb. 15 in Portland, Ore., and is set to wrap up on March 30 in Chicago.

See the complete track list for Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe below: