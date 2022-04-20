Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team ROC’s Legal Efforts Lead Department of Justice to Investigate Mississippi Prison Conditions

Legal efforts by Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team ROC – the social justice division of entertainment company Roc Nation — regarding the the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman are paying off.

The artists and Team ROC secured legal representation for more than 200 inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and filed multiple lawsuits that caused the U.S. Justice Department to investigate inhumane conditions at the prison facilities.

On Wednesday (April 20), the U.S. Justice Department issued a report announcing that “Mississippi routinely violates the constitutional rights of people incarcerated at Parchman.”

The DOJ added, “Based upon a thorough investigation [which began in February 2020], there is reasonable cause to believe that conditions and practices at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (also known as Parchman) violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.”

The DOJ has since “provided the state of Mississippi with written notice of the supporting facts for these findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.”

Yo Gotti said in a statement: “My heart goes out to the incarcerated men who have suffered without access to clean water, food and healthcare and the families that tragically lost loved ones in the process. I will continue to stand up for the voiceless until they receive justice they deserve. I’m grateful for the U.S. Department of Justice’s thorough report to hold the Mississippi Department of Corrections accountable for the cruel and inhumane treatment of the incarcerated population.”

Desiree Perez, CEO at Roc Nation, said in a statement, “On behalf of Team ROC, we are pleased to see the Department of Justice recognize the horrific conditions in Mississippi’s prisons. Because of the inhumane conditions, we filed lawsuits in Mississippi to help protect the men living inside the infamous Parchman prison. For years, the incarcerated population has been forced to live inside rat-infested conditions and survive with a water system contaminated with human feces all with non-existent healthcare resources available to them. Over the past three years, the death toll has been utterly devastating and we hope today’s report brings many families and their loved ones one step closer toward getting the justice they deserve. We applaud the Department of Justice for their report.”

The DOJ’s investigation of conditions at Southern Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility is ongoing.