Who Should Jay-Z Face in a Verzuz Battle? Vote!

On Tuesday, Jay-Z shared his unfiltered thoughts on his potential participation in a Verzuz battle — or lack thereof.

See, when he crashed Alicia Keys’ interview with Genius‘ Rob Markman, the rap legend insisted that “ain’t nobody” had a chance against him in a head-to-head clash. “There’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for… I don’t know how long it is. Two hours? Two hours… . That’s ain’t gonna never happen,” he added, squashing fans’ hopes they’d see him on the Verzuz stage one of these days.

However, Billboard rounded up five other artists we could see stepping up to Hov’s challenge, and now we want to know who you’d like to see face off against the “99 Problems” hitmaker.

Would a rematch against former classmate Busta Rhymes be worth the watch? Who would be a more legendary opponent: Kanye West (aka Ye) or Eminem? Could Lil Wayne‘s discography stand up against the artist otherwise known as Shawn Carter? Would Beyoncé come out on top against her husband, frequent collaborator and potential rival for next year’s best song Oscar? Or maybe you’d rather see Jay go toe-to-toe with someone else altogether!

Either way, vote in Billboard‘s poll below for your dream artist in a hypothetical Verzuz showdown against Hova.