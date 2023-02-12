Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy on Daddy-Daughter Date to 2023 Super Bowl

Jay-Z brought his favorite Super Bowl date along on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.: his daughter Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old attended last year’s Super Bowl with her dad in Los Angeles and was also with him at 2020’s big game in Miami, and he brought his daughter to work again Sunday to watch the Roc Nation-curated halftime show, headlined by the Roc’s own Rihanna.

While fans might have expected that Jay would join Rih for their collaborations “Run This Town” or “Umbrella” — both of which Rihanna performed Sunday night — he was at least in the building for the monumental set, her first televised music performance in five years, since 2018’s Grammys.

The daddy-daughter duo wore coordinated all-black ‘fits, with Jay-Z repping Roc Nation with his black hoodie. Blue wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with Tupac Shakur’s face, with a black zip-up hoodie and black backward snapback. (In Billboard‘s just-unveiled 50 Greatest Rappers list, Blue’s dad holds the top spot, while Shakur is at No. 4.)

The NFL Twitter account shared the duo’s arrival on the field:

Jay-Z in the building 🙌



📺: #SBLVII — 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YOWMY89b4w — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

According to photos from the field, Jay and Blue hobnobbed with Lil Uzi Vert, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Hell’s Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay.

Jay-Z won his first Primetime Emmy as an executive producer of year’s Super Bowl half time show, which was voted outstanding variety special (live). The celebration of hip-hop starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. Jay was nominated in that same category the previous year as an executive producer of the halftime show starring The Weeknd.

Blue’s mom Beyoncé, meanwhile, has hit center field as a Super Bowl halftime performer twice: Once for her own headlining set in 2013 and once as a special guest during Super Bowl’s set in 2016. The real question: When will 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter get the invite to join their famous parents at the Big Game?

Fans caught photos of Jay being an excellent Instagram Dad and capturing some pics for Blue on the field: