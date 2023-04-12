×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jay-Z to Honor Andy Warhol & Jean-Michel Basquiat With One-Time Concert in Paris

The "celebratory concert" will be this Friday night inside the Fondation's Auditorium.

Jay-Z
Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Mazur/GI for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

After a rare sighting at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he teamed up with DJ Khaled for a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z is returning to the stage — at least for a one-time performance. This Friday (April 14), the Grammy-winning MC will hold a “celebratory concert” in honor of the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition.

Explore

Explore

Jay-Z

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

According to the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s website, Jay-Z’s performance will be at the Foundation’s Auditorium. “To coincide with the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition, JAY-Z will give a celebratory concert to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, on Friday, 14 April, 2023, at 9 p.m., in the Fondation’s Auditorium,” the website reads. Tiffany and Co. will be sponsoring the event. Tickets are available now. 

Related

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Share Personal Reflections Ahead of 'Unreal,' Historic Headlining Set at Coachella…

Following his performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jay-Z spoke to TIDAL about his need to perform on music’s biggest stage after a multiyear hiatus. “I thought about it, I was in my head and I just broke down and said, ‘You know, it’s a four-minute verse.’ Again, for the culture, for hip-hop, we got to do that,” he said. “This ain’t your traditional song. … It’s not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like. It’s not what you expect. And for the culture and for hip-hop, we got to do that.”

Despite not releasing a new album in six years, Jay-Z remains the centerpiece of rap after Billboard named him the Greatest Rapper of All-Time. You can look at the entire list here

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad