Jay-Z to Honor Andy Warhol & Jean-Michel Basquiat With One-Time Concert in Paris

After a rare sighting at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he teamed up with DJ Khaled for a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z is returning to the stage — at least for a one-time performance. This Friday (April 14), the Grammy-winning MC will hold a “celebratory concert” in honor of the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition.

According to the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s website, Jay-Z’s performance will be at the Foundation’s Auditorium. “To coincide with the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition, JAY-Z will give a celebratory concert to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, on Friday, 14 April, 2023, at 9 p.m., in the Fondation’s Auditorium,” the website reads. Tiffany and Co. will be sponsoring the event. Tickets are available now.

Following his performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jay-Z spoke to TIDAL about his need to perform on music’s biggest stage after a multiyear hiatus. “I thought about it, I was in my head and I just broke down and said, ‘You know, it’s a four-minute verse.’ Again, for the culture, for hip-hop, we got to do that,” he said. “This ain’t your traditional song. … It’s not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like. It’s not what you expect. And for the culture and for hip-hop, we got to do that.”

Despite not releasing a new album in six years, Jay-Z remains the centerpiece of rap after Billboard named him the Greatest Rapper of All-Time. You can look at the entire list here.