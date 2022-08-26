Jay-Z Addresses Meek Mill’s Split With Roc Nation on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’: ‘Me and Meek Could Never Beef’

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z assures fans that there’s nothing to see when it comes to Meek Mill‘s surprise decision to leave Roc Nation Management earlier this year on the title track to DJ Khaled‘s new album, God Did. “Me and Meek could never beef/ I freed that n—a from a whole bid/ Hov did/ Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this,” Jay raps on the track.

Nearly half of the 8:21 song — which also features bars from Rick Ross and Lil Wayne and vocals from John Legend and Fridayy — is taken up by Jigga’s epic verse, which also features references to LeBron James, Kanye West and Rihanna. The mention of Meek appears to throw water on suggestions that the Roc Nation leave-taking was acrimonious.

Mill first signed to the Roc in 2012 under a management deal and in 2019 entered into a joint venture deal with Roc for his Dreamchasers imprint. After Meek’s incarceration in 2018, he teamed up with Jigga the next year to launch the Reform Alliance, a non-profit that is working to eliminate unjust sentencing laws in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Meek voiced his frustration with label Atlantic Records over the No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 album charts of for his Expensive Pain LP, claiming that Atlantic “didn’t put nothing” into promoting the collection before expanding on his reasons for leaving Atlantic. “All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga,” he tweeted on July 11.

He added, “And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”

As if more proof were needed that it’s all good, on Friday morning (August 26), Meek re-tweeted the line from the new Khaled song posted by another user and added “Never!!!!!!”

Listen to “God Did” below (Meek reference at 6:30 mark) and see Meek’s tweet below.