Jay-Z 2022 Year-End Playlist Includes: Beyonce, Drake, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Quavo and Takeoff, More

Jay-Z shared his year-end playlist of favorite songs on Tidal this week, which featured appearances from such usual suspects as Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Lil Baby, Quavo and Takeoff, and, of course, Beyoncé. And, because he’s a devoted husband, he actually included three songs from Bey’s acclaimed Renaissance album: “America Has a Problem,” “I’m That Girl” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

The 41-song playlist of 2022 favorites has Jigga’s go-to tracks from the past 11 months, including SZA’s “Shirt” and “SOS,” Drake and Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks,” Vince Staples and Mustard’s “Magic,” Lil Baby’s “In a Minute,” Kendrick’s “Rich Spirit,” 42 Dugg and Est Gee’s “Thump S–t,” Kodak Black’s “Purple Stamp” and Sno Aalegra’s “Do 4 Love.”

Jigga also paid tribute to late Migos member Takeoff by including the MC’s track with his uncle and Unc and Phew bandmate Quavo, “Hotel Lobby,” and he nodded to rising star GloRilla via her collab with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” while shouting to his friend and former rival Nas with the inclusion of “Thun.” He also threw in a few singles he appeared on, such as DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” where he ripped alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, as well as Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist,” which also featured Pharrell.

Among the other songs making the list: two more Kendrick tracks, “N95” and “Savior,” two more Drake and 21 Savage songs, “Rich Flex” and “Major Distribution,” Rosalia’s “Bizcochito,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Bad Bunny’s smash “Tití Me Preguntó,” Benny The Butcher and J. Cole’s “Johnny P’s Caddy,” Metro Boomin, 21 Savage and Young Nudy’s “Umbrella,” Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” Babyface Ray’s “A1 Since Day 1,” Ab Soul and Zacari’s “Do Better” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.”

