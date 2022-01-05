×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jason Derulo Involved in Las Vegas Resort Fight

The alleged victims didn't want to press charges.

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo performs at BBC Music Biggest Weekend held at Singleton Park on May 27, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. Jo Hale/Redferns

Pop and R&B entertainer Jason Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two people early Tuesday (Jan. 4) at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but the singer, dancer and TikTok star was not arrested or given a summons, police said.

Explore

Explore

Jason Derulo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Las Vegas police said in a statement that an altercation was reported after 2 a.m. at a night club at the Aria resort and that Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals.” No injuries were reported by police.

Related

Beavis and Butt-Head best music videos

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Rock Dad Bods, Reading Glasses in Paramount+ Reboot First Look

Emails to Derulo’s agent and manager seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday. Media reports including video posted on celebrity website TMZ said Derulo, 32, struck at least one person near an escalator after someone cursed him and called him by the name of another musician, Usher.

“The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” police said, and Derulo was told by hotel security to leave the property under a trespass order. Police said no police report was taken because the people involved did not want to prosecute.

Derulo has sold millions of songs since 2009 and has 11 Platinum singles including “Wiggle,” “Talk Dirty,” “Want to Want Me,” and “Whatcha Say.” At press time it did not appear as if Derulo had addressed the incident on his social media channels.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad